RCMP may face charges after suspected 7-Eleven robbery saw man suffer gunshot wound

Charges may be coming in relation to a police-involved shooting that happened amid the robbery of a Burnaby 7-Eleven three years ago.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) announced Friday that it is filing a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) after a man suffered injuries during an incident that the Burnaby RCMP responded to on March 1, 2015.

That incident saw police respond to what looked like a robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven at Canada Way and Edmonds Street.

The RCMP said two officers saw what was happening and attended the scene.

Officers fired their weapons after their cruiser was rammed, police said.

The suspects in the incident then left the scene in a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Canada Way and Rosewood Street.

One of the male suspects sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to hospital.

The other man was arrested without incident.

Under the Police Act, the IIO’s chief civilian director must file a report to Crown counsel if it’s believed that an officer may have committed an offence.

Whether charges are approved is in the hands of the BCPS, however.

The BCPS has to be satisfied that a conviction is substantially likely based on the evidence that the IIO gathered, and that prosecution is in the public interest.