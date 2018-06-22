Ottawa police seek public’s assistance identifying robbery suspects

Ottawa police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a commercial building in the 2000 block of Mer-Bleue Road in Orleans on June 16.

Police say that at approximately 5 p.m., a male suspect entered a store, obtained a shopping cart and filled it with several items, such as portable vacuum cleaners and coffee makers. The suspect then allegedly exited the store without paying for the items, and as he started to load the merchandise into the back of a car, staff approached him and he allegedly pulled out a knife.

Police say the staff member pulled away with the shopping cart with some of the remaining items that had been taken from the store, while the suspect got into the vehicle, which was driven by another male suspect, and both fled the scene.

The male who allegedly walked out with the cart is described as a Caucasian, approximately 40 years old, and around five feet eight inches tall, with a heavyset build. The man is balding on the top of his head and had what police describe as a “dishevelled appearance.”

There is no description available for the second suspect, but police have released photos of him in the driver’s seat of the vehicle

The car is a dark-coloured Mazda Tribute SUV with damage to front driver side bumper, driver side and passenger door. There was duct tape on the rear window along the top and right side. The vehicle had no front plate and the rear plate had been covered.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).