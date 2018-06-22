Crime
June 22, 2018 1:44 pm

Police investigating incident in Calgary’s Sunalta neighbourhood

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating an incident in Calgary's Sunalta community Friday.

Tom Reynolds/Global News
At around 6 a.m. Friday, police received a call for a woman who had fled a residence and had been assaulted with a weapon, police said.

She was treated for minor injuries.

Police said they have surrounded a residence in the area and that there are four people inside the building.

Police have been attempting to call out the people inside, but so far nothing has happened.

It is unknown if it’s a hostage situation, police said.

There is no danger to the public and police said they are asking people to avoid the area for now.

Police said they continue to investigate and will release more information as the situation develops.

 

 

