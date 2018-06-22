Crime
June 22, 2018 9:17 am

Person in hospital with slash wounds following northeast Calgary domestic incident

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a stabbing attack in Calgary's northeast on Friday.

A person is in the hospital being treated for slash wounds after a domestic incident in northeast Calgary on Friday.

Police said the violent altercation took place on Temple Hill Bay N.E. around 1 a.m.

The victim was attacked by someone wielding an edged weapon, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and took a person into custody.  A weapon was retrieved by police nearby.

The victim is in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

