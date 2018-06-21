Vancouver CRA scammers pose as RCMP, handcuff woman and make her hand over $6,000

Scammers posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are finding ever more creative — and frightening — ways to target their victims’ money.

The latest one unfolded on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., said a Vancouver police (VPD) news release.

A 58-year-old woman received a call from an individual who claimed to be with the CRA.

She was told there was a warrant for her arrest due to a balance owing from her taxes.

The woman was then put on the phone with a different person who claimed to be a Mountie.

That person prodded her into providing her personal information — and her location.

Then, two men showed up in what appeared to be short-sleeved RCMP shirts, blue pants with yellow stripes down the sides and police duty belts — and what looked like firearms.

The suspects handcuffed her and put her in the back of an “older-model sedan,” police said.

She was then pressured to take out $6,000 at a bank at Cambie Street and King Edward.

The woman was then driven to Surrey where she deposited the money in a Bitcoin machine.

The suspects then left the scene without the woman.

One suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, five-feet-11-inches tall, with an average build, light-brown hair and a trimmed, full beard.

The other suspect was also described as a Caucasian man, 25 to 27 years old, with short brown hair and clean-shaven.

They drove a black, older-model, four-door vehicle that had worn out seats, Vancouver police said.

“This incident has taken the CRA scam to a new level,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

“Taking physical control of someone like this can be considered kidnapping.”