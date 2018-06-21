Vancouver CRA scammers pose as RCMP, handcuff woman and make her hand over $6,000
Scammers posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are finding ever more creative — and frightening — ways to target their victims’ money.
The latest one unfolded on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., said a Vancouver police (VPD) news release.
WATCH: CRA phone scam ramps up again before tax time
A 58-year-old woman received a call from an individual who claimed to be with the CRA.
She was told there was a warrant for her arrest due to a balance owing from her taxes.
The woman was then put on the phone with a different person who claimed to be a Mountie.
READ MORE: CRA scammer comes to woman’s door with handcuffs, threatens to arrest her
That person prodded her into providing her personal information — and her location.
Then, two men showed up in what appeared to be short-sleeved RCMP shirts, blue pants with yellow stripes down the sides and police duty belts — and what looked like firearms.
The suspects handcuffed her and put her in the back of an “older-model sedan,” police said.
She was then pressured to take out $6,000 at a bank at Cambie Street and King Edward.
WATCH: New twist in Canada Revenue Agency scam
The woman was then driven to Surrey where she deposited the money in a Bitcoin machine.
The suspects then left the scene without the woman.
One suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, five-feet-11-inches tall, with an average build, light-brown hair and a trimmed, full beard.
The other suspect was also described as a Caucasian man, 25 to 27 years old, with short brown hair and clean-shaven.
They drove a black, older-model, four-door vehicle that had worn out seats, Vancouver police said.
“This incident has taken the CRA scam to a new level,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.
“Taking physical control of someone like this can be considered kidnapping.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.