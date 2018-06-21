Cool and stormy start to summer in the Okanagan

After a blast of 30 degree heat to finish spring, summer kicked off on an unsettled note with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Boundary regions.

Summer officially started at 3:07 a.m. PST with overcast conditions, but a few sunny breaks were seen by mid-morning as temperatures slid up into the mid-20s by mid-morning.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and early evening as the upper ridge that brought the heat earlier in the week slides east.

A mix of sun and cloud should kickoff the first full day of summer on Friday before clouds roll back in with a chance of late-day thunderstorms and an afternoon high around 27 degrees.

Those clouds will then clear out of the area on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers early on before sunshine returns in full force later in the day with an afternoon high pumping into the upper 20s.

The heat kicks back into full swing with a short-lived upper ridge that’ll pull the mercury into the low 30s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up will quickly move out with a cold front that’ll bring in some breezy winds on Monday and drop daytime highs into the mid-20s under a mix of sun and cloud to kickoff next week.

