Suspicious fire under investigation in northeast Edmonton

A fire that broke out at an abandoned house in the Belvedere neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton on Thursday morning is being called suspicious by police.

At around 8:30 a.m., police were called by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to the blaze in the area of 133 Avenue and 62 Street.

“At this time, the fire is being called suspicious and police are investigating,” said Cheryl Voodenhout, a spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service.

Christopher Campbell lives behind the property. He said he came outside at around 7:45 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.

“I ran down the alley and noticed the house behind me fully engulfed in flames. I ran to the neighbours trying to make them aware there’s a fire, get to safety,” he said.

“In the heart of the moment I was more worried for the neighbours than I was for the house because I know a gentleman who lives in the brown house is an older gentleman and I was banging for 10 minutes and he wasn’t waking up. I was a little bit concerned but I guess he’s not home so it makes my day a little easier.”

Campbell’s girlfriend called 911 and fire crews quickly arrived on scene. He said the blaze was pretty intense.

“I was standing at the fence and I could feel the heat coming off of it so it was getting bigger and growing at a rapid amount of speed.”

A City of Edmonton sign on the fence of the property says the house has been approved for demolition. It’s not known if anyone was injured.

“As far as I know it’s an abandoned house but I notice there is a lot of traffic coming and going,” Campbell said. “Homeless people, stragglers, people just trying to find a warm place, I guess. Somewhere out of the sun.”

The majority of the damage appeared to be to the front of the house.