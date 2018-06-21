‘Unite the Right’ organizer gets approval for white nationalist rally in front of White House

The organizer of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., has been granted initial approval to host another rally in August, this time in the U.S. capital.

Jason Kessler, who helped organize the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 last year, has petitioned for a two-day “white civil rights rally” on the first anniversary of the march, Reuters reports. It is set to be held in front of the White House.

READ MORE: How the ‘Unite the Right’ rally turned violent and sparked backlash against Trump

The U.S. National Park Service said it approved the application for the rally, but a permit has not been issued. Kessler’s application estimated that 400 would attend the proposed rally in Washington on Aug. 11-12, according to Reuters.

Kessler said he wants elected officials in Washington to know that the violence that killed a woman and injured others in Charlottesville was provoked by what he’s calling “civil rights abuse.”

The organizer had initially applied to hold the rally in Charlottesville, but the application was denied due to public safety.

Kessler was the organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” march, which saw neo-Naxi and white supremacist groups gather in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The rally turned violent when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

U.S. President Donald Trump inflamed tensions when he said both sides were to blame for the violence.

WATCH: Trump on Charlottesville violence, says ‘there is blame on both sides’

— With files from Reuters