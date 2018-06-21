Canada
June 21, 2018 11:45 am

Guelph’s Market Square hosting Indigenous celebration

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Teen World Hoop Dance Champion Ascension Harjo "Hoop Dancer" will perform at this year's First Nations, Inuit and Metis Community Celebration in Guelph.

City of Guelph / Supplied
Guelph’s Market Square will host a celebration of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples on Thursday evening as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The city said the free event is open to the public and will include live music, dancing, a drum circle, craft vendors and children’s activities.

There will also be a performance by Ascension Harjo, Teen World Hoop Dance champion.

Carden Street will be closed from 3:30 p.m. for the event and will reopen at 9:30 p.m.

The event is just one of many being held across the country to celebrate the culture, heritage and notable achievements of Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

