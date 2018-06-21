Guelph’s Market Square hosting Indigenous celebration

Guelph’s Market Square will host a celebration of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples on Thursday evening as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The city said the free event is open to the public and will include live music, dancing, a drum circle, craft vendors and children’s activities.

READ MORE: 2018 Indigenous Day Live promises music, dancing and more to bring Canadians together

There will also be a performance by Ascension Harjo, Teen World Hoop Dance champion.

Carden Street will be closed from 3:30 p.m. for the event and will reopen at 9:30 p.m.

The event is just one of many being held across the country to celebrate the culture, heritage and notable achievements of Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.