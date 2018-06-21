Traffic
June 21, 2018 8:18 am

Vehicle fire blocks eastbound lane of Highway 402

By Staff 980 CFPL

The tractor trailer spilled its pecan cargo on the road surface.

Warwick Fire and Rescue
A A

One lane of Highway 402 eastbound remains closed near Kerwood Road after an early morning vehicle fire.

OPP have closed one lane of the highway as cleanup continues. A tractor-trailer transporting pecans caught fire Thursday, just before 6 a.m.

A reopening time has not yet been announced.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
402
Highway 402
Kerwood
Kerwood Road
London
OPP
tractor trailer
Vehicle
Vehicle Fire
Warwick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News