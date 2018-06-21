Vehicle fire blocks eastbound lane of Highway 402
One lane of Highway 402 eastbound remains closed near Kerwood Road after an early morning vehicle fire.
OPP have closed one lane of the highway as cleanup continues. A tractor-trailer transporting pecans caught fire Thursday, just before 6 a.m.
A reopening time has not yet been announced.
