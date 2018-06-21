Politics
June 21, 2018 7:24 am

Wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud

By Staff Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara speak during the opening of a special exhibit on Jewish presence in Jerusalem at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, March 8, 2018.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid
JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said.

Suspicions included the misuse of around $100,000 in official funds for catering services at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, the ministry said in statement.

