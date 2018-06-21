Wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud
JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said.
Suspicions included the misuse of around $100,000 in official funds for catering services at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, the ministry said in statement.
