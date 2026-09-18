Three-vehicle crash kills 3 people in eastern Ontario: OPP

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Three people are dead after a three-vehicle collision near the Ontario-Quebec border, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP said officers were called to County Road 17 near County Road 27 in South Glengarry Township just after 9:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

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Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 61-year-old driver from South Glengarry, a 54-year-old passenger from South Glengarry and an 18-year-old driver from North Glengarry.

The occupants of a third vehicle were transported to hospital for assessment, police said.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage relevant to the incident is asked to contact police.