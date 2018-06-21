Crime
June 21, 2018 12:13 am
Updated: June 21, 2018 12:16 am

Toronto police release picture of van believed to have been used in suspected abduction of man

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police have released a picture of a van believed to be connected to the suspected abduction of Jammar Allison.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
A A

TORONTO – Police have released an image of a van they believe was used in the suspected abduction of a Toronto man last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Jammar Allison, 26, was originally reported as a missing man.

Investigators say Allison was last seen at about 10 p.m. on June 1 in the Highway 427 and Rexdale Boulevard area.

READ MORE: Still no sign of missing man believed abducted despite ransom payment, police say

They say new information suggests he was abducted, as he was seen being escorted into a dark van with tinted windows

Allison is described as six feet tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black T-shirt.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Etobicoke
Jammar Allison
Jammar Allison abduction
Mission person
Toronto abduction
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News