Toronto police release picture of van believed to have been used in suspected abduction of man
TORONTO – Police have released an image of a van they believe was used in the suspected abduction of a Toronto man last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Jammar Allison, 26, was originally reported as a missing man.
Investigators say Allison was last seen at about 10 p.m. on June 1 in the Highway 427 and Rexdale Boulevard area.
They say new information suggests he was abducted, as he was seen being escorted into a dark van with tinted windows
Allison is described as six feet tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black T-shirt.
