2 from armed robbery at La Ronge business flee into trees: RCMP

La Ronge RCMP have released these surveillance photos in an attempt to solve an armed robbery in northern Saskatchewan.

The theft occurred at a local business in the 900-block of La Ronge Avenue at around 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Two men with bandanas covering their faces and a weapon stole an undisclosed amount of alcohol and money. They then exited, heading west and ran into a treed area behind the business.

RCMP said no one was injured.

The La Ronge General Investigation Section is assisting RCMP with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.