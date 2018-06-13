Man armed with double-barreled shotgun robs Prince Albert, Sask. store
A man armed with a double-barreled shotgun robbed a convenience store in Prince Albert, Sask., early Wednesday morning.
Police said the man entered the 7-Eleven in the 600-block of Branion Drive just before 3:30 a.m. CT and threatened an employee with the shotgun.
He fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
No description of the suspect was provided but police have released surveillance photos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
