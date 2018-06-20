Crime
RCMP looking for man after gun fired in Yarbo, Sask.

Esterhazy RCMP are currently looking for a 55-year-old man after he allegedly fired a gun at a home on Monday night.

RCMP are currently looking for a Churchbridge, Sask., man after he allegedly fired a gun at a home on Monday night.

Police were called to a home in Yarbo, Sask., where it was reported that a man fired a gun and then left the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and RCMP do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for John Kent Churchill, 55, and have charged him with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Churchill, they are asked to call RCMP at 306-745-4740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

