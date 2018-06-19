Boat stolen, but thief apprehended

A Kelowna resident couldn’t thank Downtown Marina enough after employees there proved to be instrumental in helping get his stolen boat back.

On Tuesday, Steve Thorne said his moored boat at Downtown Marina was stolen by an individual in broad daylight. The boat is a white, 34-foot cabin cruiser.

“It’s my understanding it was stolen sometime around 11:30, 12 o’clock. The gentleman who stole it, I have no idea who it was and I did not give him permission or anybody else to take this boat out,” Thorne said.

READ MORE: Stolen Kelowna boat found in the Lower Mainland

“The crew that works for Downtown Marina was quick to act. I can’t thank them enough. They were excellent at what they’re paid to do, (which) is keep their eyes on everybody’s vessels, including their own down here, and they did that.

“They phoned the police, the police took over and apprehended this gentleman down somewhere around (Vernon), I do believe. They brought the boat back, tied it up to the Downtown Marina, and we’re just in the middle of surveying damages.”

Thorne said he has plans on keeping his boat moored at Downtown Marina, adding Kelowna is “usually a pretty quiet town.”