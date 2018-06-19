RCMP retrieve boat as search for missing fishermen off Tofino’s coast continues

The search continues for three fishermen off the coast of Tofino who haven’t been seen since late last week, but the boat the three men were travelling on has been found.

Tofino Mounties said Tuesday that the boat was located near Duffin Passage by the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Section.

A police underwater recovery team surfaced the boat, which is being held for investigation, according to Cpl. Tammy Douglas.

“Strong tidal currents in the area have made search efforts difficult,” Douglas said.

The search, which RCMP are investigating as a missing persons case, was scaled back after intensive efforts over the weekend.

Volunteers are now continuing to scour the waters and the surrounding area; the effort is being spearheaded by members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

The First Nations fishermen went missing after their boat sank early Friday off the coast of Tofino. Two others managed to make it back to shore.

~ With files from Jon Azpiri