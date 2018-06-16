‘We’re always hopeful’: Search for Tofino boaters missing since Friday continues

The search for three missing boaters in waters off Tofino has been scaled back, but crews remain optimistic the men will be found.

“It’s still a search and we are still looking for the subjects,” said Garth Cameron of Westcoast Search and Rescue. “We’re always hopeful.”

While the search has been handed off to the RCMP as a missing persons case, volunteers headed back out into the waters to continue their search on Saturday.

Crews spent much of Friday in the air and on the water searching for the missing men after the boat they were on capsized early Friday morning.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says there were five people aboard the open six-metre boat that sank without a mayday call.

Members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation have also been assisting in the search. One man was found and another managed to swim to a nearby shore.

–– With files from The Canadian Press