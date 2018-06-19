Government should limit alcohol content of sugary alcoholic drinks: committee

A House of Commons committee is calling on the federal government to place severe restrictions on the contents and advertising of sugary alcoholic drinks.

A report tabled today recommends that Health Canada limit the alcohol, sugar and caffeine content in the beverages.

Among 15 recommendations, the standing committee on health also calls for tough new labelling, packaging and marketing rules.

The report comes after Health Canada held public consultations to decide whether to restrict the sales of the alcoholic drinks.

Federal officials have raised concerns that the alcohol content in the beverages is masked by their sugar, and that they encourage young people to binge drink.

Health Canada recommends against mixing caffeinated energy drinks with alcohol, saying that “consumers may not feel the symptoms of alcohol intoxication, and the caffeine of the energy drink may mask the drowsiness associated with alcohol intake. This may increase the potential for dehydration, overconsumption of alcohol which could lead to alcohol poisoning, and alcohol-related injury.”

Earlier this year, Quebec moved to ban high-sugar, high-alcohol drinks from grocery and convenience stores after a 14-year-old girl from Laval allegedly consumed the drink before her death.