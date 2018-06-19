Fiance of missing Bradford man makes public plea
The fiance of a missing Bradford man is making a public appeal for him to come home.
South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his home in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area on June 12 at around 3:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since.
In a brief statement released through the South Simcoe Police Service, Andrea Buettner begs her fiance to come home.
“Please, if you can see this, your family needs you. Please come home or let someone know you are OK and alive. We love you and miss you,” said Buettner.
South Simcoe police say the search is ongoing. Officers have conducted an extensive background check and have been monitoring his financial and phone records.
Subsequently, officers have checked locations and canvassed businesses in Bradford in order to locate him. Investigators have also alerted Canada Customs and border crossings are being monitored.
Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
