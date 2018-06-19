Bob Gainey assumes senior advisor role with hometown Peterborough Petes

Hockey Hall of Famer Bob Gainey is returning to his roots by being named the senior advisor to the Peterborough Petes.

On Tuesday, the OHL club announced the 64-year-old Gainey will provide the team’s board of directors with guidance and expertise on matters relating to both hockey and business operations.

Gainey, a Peterborough native and Petes alumnus, says he’s counting on his years of experience to bring a new view and different ideas to the organization.

“I’m very happy to participate in competitive hockey again after being away from it for a few years, and can’t think of a place that suits me better than doing it in my hometown with the Petes,” he said.



Gainey played from the Petes from 1971-73 before embarking on a 16-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens that saw him win five Stanley Cups, four Frank J. Selke awards as best defensive forward and a Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP.

After his playing days, he coached the Minnesota North Stars and led them to the Stanley Cup finals in 1992. When the team relocated to Dallas, he stepped down as head coach to focus on his general manager role and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 1999. Gainey in 2003 became the Canadiens GM until he resigned in 2010.

The Petes say Gainey will provide “unparalleled experience to his hometown team.”

“On behalf of the Petes Board, I’m very proud to officially welcome Bob back to the Petes family,” stated president Dave Pogue. “With Bob’s extensive experience in the hockey community, he will be a valuable resource to our organization.”

Gainey – who joins Petes alumnus Dick Todd, a longtime coach and advisor to the team – says there’s a change of direction for the whole organization from the business and hockey operations.

“I think there are a lot of positive things happening here,” said Gainey. “There’s a new head coach; there’s a refreshed coaching staff. There are young players who have been drafted and signed and some players who haven’t come on yet. All in all, I think Peterborough can look forward to having a strong junior team, to be very competitive in their division.”

Gainey says Pogue approached him about helping the team and what he could offer. He admits he has some catching up to do on the OHL and will look to Todd for assistance.

“Pretty soon it gets to a place where it just makes sense – really, I think it can be a good match,” he said. “I can bring something to the club and I think the club has something to offer me and we’ll march ahead.”

