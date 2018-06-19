Crime
June 19, 2018 3:17 pm

Police searching for man accused of stealing dresses from Barrie store

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing dresses from a retail store in Barrie.

According to police, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on June 9, a man entered a clothing store on Bayfield Street. Police say the man selected two dresses and stuffed them down his pants. When approached by an employee, the man said he was shopping for his mother.

Police say the man then asked an employee to place a third dress on hold under the name “Paul.”

According to police, the man left the store without paying for the two dresses he had concealed in his pants. Police say the dresses are worth just over $130.

Officers are searching for a man in his mid- to late-30s, with brown eyes. He was seen wearing a blue jacket with white stripes on the arms, a white shirt, grey pants, red shoes and a black hat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are urging anyone who may have information to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2516. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com. 

