Dynamic Eskimos duo named CFL Top Performers of the Week

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly and receiver Derel Walker have been named Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week.

Both players had big roles in the Eskimos first win of the season last week over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 33-30 victory in the longest continuous game in CFL history.

Reilly completed 32 of 46 passes for 408 yards and one touchdown pass, including a 101 yard strike to Walker who finished with eight catches for 176 yards.

Listen Below: Mike Reilly connects with Derel Walker for a 101 yard bomb in the season-opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Reilly added 43 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive end Charleston Hughes is the other Top Performer of the Week after recording three sacks last week in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Eskimos will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night in their home-opener on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Game-time is at 8 p.m., live coverage on 630 CHED will begin following coverage of the NHL Entry Draft from Dallas.