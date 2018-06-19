Napanee OPP looking for alleged armed robbery suspect

Napanee OPP say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a local gas station with an unknown weapon early Tuesday.

Police say the man entered the gas station on Centre Street in Napanee with an unidentified weapon in his hand and demanded money.

According to the OPP, the suspect took a quantity of cash and fled in a Black Chevrolet Cruz with a Quebec plate, with the plate number P84NEH.

Police say he fled the scene southbound on Centre Street.

Napanee #OPP looking for Armed Robbery Suspect if located contact OPP do not approach. May be driving vehicle bearing Quebec Marker P84NEH pic.twitter.com/R0bdAIdUOy — OPP East (@OPP_ER) June 19, 2018

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a ZigZag logo on it, and black running shoes, and is believed to be in his 30s.