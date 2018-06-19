Canada
Pointe-Claire restaurant offering free sushi to anyone who can bring back stolen letter ‘A’

The Avocado sushi restaurant in the Pointe-Claire Village said its letter "A" was stolen, Tues., June 19, 2018.

A sushi restaurant in Pointe-Claire Village is offering free sushi to whoever can bring back its letter “A.”

The restaurant says the letter disappeared from its storefront last week.

“We are so disappointed that someone stole our beloved ‘A,’ which adorned the front of our restaurant,” it wrote on Facebook.

“It was crafted by Bonnie from Îles de la Madeleine. If anyone (knows) anything about this and can help bring back our signature sign, we would be immensely grateful.”

Chef and co-owner Sylvie Longtin told Global News the “A” disappeared over a week ago and a police report was not filed.

“It could be young kids pulling a prank,” she said.

