Police investigating ‘sudden death’ in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a home in central Halifax Tuesday morning.
Police are at the residence on Artz Street, near the Macdonald Bridge. The home is surrounded by police tape, and police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
More information is expected later in the day.
