Canada
June 19, 2018 8:37 am

Police investigating ‘sudden death’ in Halifax

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are on scene at a residence in the city's north end on Tuesday.

Grey Butler/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a home in central Halifax Tuesday morning.

Police are at the residence on Artz Street, near the Macdonald Bridge. The home is surrounded by police tape, and police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.

More information is expected later in the day.

More to come

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Artz Street
Artz Street sudden death
Halifax
Halifax Artz Street
Halifax Artz Street home death investigation
halifax police
Halifax sudden death investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News