June 19, 2018 8:42 am

Eastbound Hwy 401 collector lanes closed due to crash at Avenue Road

A single-vehicle collision closed the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Avenue Rd. on June 19, 2018.

The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 at Avenue Road are closed following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle rear-ended an excavator, which was located in a construction zone on the right shoulder of the highway.

Toronto Paramedics said a woman in her late 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collector lanes will be closed for the morning rush and the reopening time is unknown.

In addition to the lane closure, there is no access to the eastbound collectors from Allen Road or Bathurst Street.

