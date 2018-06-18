Senior invites boy into Saskatoon apartment for sexual purposes: police

Saskatoon police said Monday an elderly man was arrested after a 10-year-old boy was approached for sexual purposes last month.

The boy reported being offered money to attend an older man’s apartment while walking in the area of Avenue P South at roughly 8:30 a.m. CT on May 30.

Once in the apartment, police said the man attempted to obtain sexual favours from the boy.

The boy fled the apartment without any physical injuries.

The 69-year-old man is facing a charge of invitation to sexual touching, and attempt to obtain sexual services of a person under 18 years old. His name was not released by police.

He is expected to answer to the charges in Saskatoon provincial court at an undisclosed date.