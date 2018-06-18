Crime
June 18, 2018 5:02 pm
Updated: June 18, 2018 5:07 pm

Senior invites boy into Saskatoon apartment for sexual purposes: police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say an elderly man attempted to obtain sexual favours from a 10-year-old boy in an apartment.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police said Monday an elderly man was arrested after a 10-year-old boy was approached for sexual purposes last month.

The boy reported being offered money to attend an older man’s apartment while walking in the area of Avenue P South at roughly 8:30 a.m. CT on May 30.

READ MORE: Child porn investigator meets kids he helped, while testifying in the Philippines

Once in the apartment, police said the man attempted to obtain sexual favours from the boy.

The boy fled the apartment without any physical injuries.

READ MORE: Long-term offender hearing starts for man guilty of child pornography offences

The 69-year-old man is facing a charge of invitation to sexual touching, and attempt to obtain sexual services of a person under 18 years old. His name was not released by police.

He is expected to answer to the charges in Saskatoon provincial court at an undisclosed date.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment
Attempt to Obtain Sexual Services
Avenue P South
invitation to sexual touching
Person Under 18
Saskatoon Court
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
sexual favours
Sexual Purposes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News