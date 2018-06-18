Student allegedly held himself hostage for ransom money from parents: Kingston police

A 24-year-old Kingston, Ont. man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to convince his parents he had been taken hostage.

On June 14, police say they attended St. Lawrence College to check on the well-being of a male student.

According to police, his parents had reported him missing after they received a text message demanding a large sum of money if they wished to see him again.

Police say the student was not found at the school and the investigation led them to a local hotel where he was located, alone and well.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was later released on conditions with a future court date.

The accused has been charged with public mischief.