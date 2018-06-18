TransLink recommending changes to transit fares

Say goodbye to SkyTrain’s three-zone fares, and say hello to distance-based pricing.

TransLink is proposing a move to charge commuters based on how far they travel on SkyTrain, SeaBus and future rapid rail projects.

The transit operator has put forward the recommendation after months of public consultation and technical analysis. Flat fares would remain in place for bus service.

“TransLink has received over 55,000 responses through this review, many from people wanting a system where paying for transit is fair for more people, while also being affordable and simple to use,” said TransLink VP of Transportation Planning and Policy Geoff Cross. “Replacing our zone-system with pricing that is more gradual and incremental based on distance between stations is a way to do that.”

Customers would be charged based on the number of kilometres between stations with more gradual increases than the current zone system. The maximum fare is proposed to be the same as the current maximum fare under the zone system. The monthly passes would be updated to reflect the distance based pricing.

The proposed changes would address concerns riders have about short trips that passes a zone line and the arbitrariness of the zone boundaries. TransLink does not expect the changes will generate additional revenue and is also asking the provincial government for additional support for rate reduction programs.

“We also propose expanding off-peak discounts to more times of day and look at options to work with senior levels of government to expand discounts and make transit more affordable for children, youth and low-income customers,” reads a statement from TransLink. “Both of these proposed changes would require additional funding to apply.”

According to information provided by TransLink, this is how riders will be impacted:

The price riders pay may go up or down, depending on their trip or travel patterns.

About two-thirds of riders will continue to pay about the same as today.

Riders making short trips that cross a zone boundary by a few stations will see their fare prices decrease. For example: trips between Joyce-Collingwood and Metrotown or between Surrey Central and Columbia will become less expensive.

Riders making longer trips that stay within one or two zones today will see their fare prices increase. For example: trips between Waterfront and Marine Drive or between Sapperton and Burrard will become more expensive.

Seabus passengers who are now paying for two zones would see their fare decrease.

TransLink is asking for public feedback on the recommendations until June 29.