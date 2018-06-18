Whitby senior charged with two counts of sexual assault

WHITBY, Ont. – Police east of Toronto have charged a 73-year-old man with two counts of sexual assault — one of which relates to an alleged incident dating back 15 years.

Durham Regional Police allege the most recent incident happened in late April, when a female of an unspecified age was dropping someone off at the accused’s home in Whitby, Ont.

Police say the suspect touched the alleged victim inappropriately.

A 73-year-old Whitby male has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, with one of the charges being historical. https://t.co/Lv3xdo2OpK — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) June 18, 2018

They say an investigation revealed the accused allegedly sexually assaulted another person at his home 15 years ago.

Police say William Hunter was charged with two counts and was released on a promise to appear.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be useful to their investigation to come forward.