New Brunswick students rap about ‘one of the best foods ever’ — the samosa

A group of New Brunswick high school students wrapped up their school year in song, crafting an earworm called The Samosa Rap.

Fredericton High School students Ishwar Desai and Hagen Goldwin, both of Indian decent, decided to write a rap song about their favorite triangular food — the spicy samosa.

“Samosas are one of the best foods ever and I just kind of wanted to share my love for it,” said Desai.

What began as a final project for their grade 12 music class has grown beyond the walls of the school, with the catchy ditty quickly catching on.

Gaby Rutter and Shawne Comeau helped the boys produce the tune.

“The way that they kind of deliver it with so much passion for samosas just makes people laugh,” said Rutter.

It’s not bad for two boys who say they’re not fans of rap music.

That is why it came as quite a shock when Goldwin, the shiest of the two, came up with this mic-drop moment.

The kids plan to produce a music video this summer, hoping it will go viral so they can share the samosa love, so to speak.

“We talked about the idea of having a small pool full of somosas,” Comeau joked.

The gang may never sell the catchy tune on iTunes, but with all of them graduating this year, they figure why not try to make some dough off the popular pastry?

“It is like a super simple food and it is like reading a good book,” said Goldwin. “On the outside it might look plain, but once you go into it it’s really flavourful.”