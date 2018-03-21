New Brunswick senior sidesteps her way to recovery following stroke

Apparently, magic can happen when you find the courage to step outside your comfort zone. A group of seniors have slipped into their dancing shoes and some have managed to sidestep some health struggles along the way.

“I was paralyzed on the right side. I could not move my arm, my leg,” said Joy Knox of Sussex, N.B.

Now in her late 70s, Knox said she was determined to get her groove back after suffering a massive stroke a few years ago which left her barely able to bend over and put on her shoes.

READ MORE: Dance class gives seniors with dementia a lift

Even after more than two years of physical therapy, she’d take one step forward and two steps back in her recovery until six months ago when she decided to take up line-dancing.

“It has improved my balance and my outlook on life,” said Knox.

Knox joined Sandra Alston’s seniors line-dancing class in Sussex.

Alston, who teaches a group of seniors — some of whom are well into their 80s — how to strut their stuff, says that everyone should be dancing no matter their age.

“Everyone should be dancing,” said Alston, who teaches the class to an array of tunes.

“It makes me feel good that people are happy and are exercising and improving their lives, I think,” said Alston.

WATCH: Maritime Bhangra Group teaches Canadian ministers, MPs, how to dance

Knox, who joined the class in October 2017, said she struggled with some of the moves at first.

“If there were four sets I could only do three, and I would get short of breath and my leg would cramp,” she said.

But just six months after taking up line-dancing, Joy is now kicking up her heels like nobody’s business.