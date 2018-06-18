Crime
Funeral for victim of downtown cycling crash set for Monday

The investigation into last week’s fatal crash between a cyclist and a truck continues, but on Monday the elderly victim’s family will lay him to rest.

Melvin Hodgins, 79, died last Wednesday evening after he collided with a flatbed truck on Adelaide Street North, just north of Dundas Street.

Hodgins’ funeral is set for 1 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 1997 Dundas St. E.

Hodgins is survived by three of his children and he was predeceased by his wife Barbara and son William.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and if you have any information you’re asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

