Sandra Bullock admits she was ‘afraid’ of working with Harvey Weinstein

Sandra Bullock said in an interview with The Sunday Times that although she never worked with Harvey Weinstein, she “was afraid of him.”

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein, the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and The Weinstein Co., of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades, all of which he has denied.

The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct.

“I only heard what Harvey wanted people to hear, and that made me so f***ing angry. People would say, ‘Well, you know how she got that role? She f***ed Harvey,'” the star of the all-female Ocean’s 8 film said.

Bullock continued: “I would say, ‘Shut the f**k up. You don’t know that.’ Then, later, to find out that woman was brutally attacked. … They didn’t sleep with Harvey.”

“Harvey wanted you to think that,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

Bullock told the Times she was “really, really scared” when the first “brave people” came out to accuse Weinstein.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, but f**k, f**k, f**k, what if it doesn’t work? Please God, let it not swing the other way,’” she recalled thinking. “We’re in such uncharted territory right now. I’ve seen a lot of fear and a lot of men of a certain generation not understanding.”

The disgraced movie mogul surrendered himself to police late last month and is currently free on US$1 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Bullock’s latest movie, Ocean’s 8, is in theatres now. She teams up with an all-female cast including Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, and more.