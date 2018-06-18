Khloe Kardashian impressed by Winnipeg’s Scientific Sweets

A pair of Winnipeg bakers are receiving plenty of recognition south of the border.

Jenn Strauman and Mary Lou Vendivil, owners of Scientific Sweets, recently got an order from Hollywood royalty.

“Last week, on Monday, Jenn came into the office — we both work as medical technologists at the Health Sciences Centre in chemistry — and she came into the office with a smile on her face,” Vendivil said.

“[She got] an email from the executive assistant to Khloe Kardashian asking for cookies for their welcome home of her and the baby to Los Angeles.”

She said the pair didn’t believe the order was real at first, and did some digging on Instagram to confirm that it was a legitimate request.

Scientific Sweets isn’t currently accepting custom orders, but Vendivil and Strauman jumped at this special opportunity.

“They asked for cookies for Friday, and we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do them,'” Vendivil said.

“We just took this on as something fun to do,” Strauman continued. “Her assistant asked for a dozen, but we ended up doing about double that just in case they broke, because we had to ship them to California overnight.”

“It was kind of nerve-wracking, so we covered our bases and doubled it.”

The cookies were decorated with faces of Kardashian’s baby daughter, True Thompson. Vendivil painted the faces of Kardashian and Thompson on the sugar cookies, and Strauman decorated others with floral plaques and flamingos.

And Kardashian was a big fan of the goodies, posting pictures and videos of the special order on her social media.

The two scientists came together after a coworker was impressed by their baking skills at a baby shower about five years ago.

Strauman said she and Vendivil work well together due to their similar decorating styles — something she said is hard to find and important in the work they do.

You can find their stylish sugar cookies at local farmers markets — the pair update their upcoming locations on their Instagram.