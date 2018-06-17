K+S Potash 10-year sponsorship brings Moose Jaw’s Short Line 101 ‘back on track’

Thanks to the support of K+S Potash, residents, local organizations and businesses in Moose Jaw, Sask., the Western Development Museum (WDM) announced that the Short Line 101 track is set to be ‘back on track’ for summer 2018.

The WDM announced in a June 17 news release that a ten-year sponsorship agreement has been made with K+S Potash (KSPC) for the newly named K+S Potash Canada Short Line 101.

Chugging around the 1/4 mile loop, the Short Line 101 first opened in 1978 and in 2015, the WDM made the decision to shut it down as, like any infrastructure, the track had a lifespan.

“K+S Potash Canada is proud to support Moose Jaw, a community that many of our employees and their families are proud to call home,” said Maeghan Dubois, Manager, Communication at KSPC.

“We are happy to help the Western Development Museum – Moose Jaw remains a place of learning, heritage, and family fun in this vibrant community.”

The WDM said they have completed the rebuild of the 1/4 mile track and are confident in the safety of passengers and crew. Additionally, they said that an education program can be expected to train certified operators and crew volunteers and will be offering free day passes to families staying at the Dr. F. H Wigmore Hospital.

“All of us, staff and volunteers alike, are so excited to have the Vulcan back on track! To be able to offer an authentic experience like this allows our visitors the opportunity to take a step back in time and actually see, hear and smell what it may have been like to travel by train 100 years ago,” said Kathy Fitton, WDM Moose Jaw Manager. “The WDM is an important part of the cultural fabric of this province, and having the capacity to provide the specialized training required will ensure this opportunity continues for generations to come. Thank you K+S Potash Canada!”