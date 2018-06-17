Edmonton highrise opens rooftop dog park with grassy turf, fake fire hydrants

The Mayfair on Jasper is known for its stunning views of the city, and now pets living in the building can enjoy those views too.

ProCura Real Estate Services, which manages the building, unveiled a new rooftop dog park equipped with doggy-care stations, a grassy turf and fake fire hydrants.

“It’s in response to feedback from our residents,” said Matt Salucop with ProCura. “We realized that a lot of [residents] had to go through the inconvenience of going down to street level especially late at night, and also there weren’t very many places nearby where they could take their pets.”

The building has always been pet-friendly, and more recently, management realized that over half of the residents had pets, mostly dogs.

The rooftop park is open 24 hours a day to residents and their pets, all year long. There are also off-leash hours between 5 and 9 a.m.

“It provides the same type of convenience that you would have if you had a home with a yard,” Salucop added. “The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.”