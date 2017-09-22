Edmonton woman fined, banned from owning pets in animal cruelty case
A 73-year-old Edmonton woman has been fined more than $1,200 and banned from owning pets for five years after pleading guilty in an animal cruelty case.
Margaret Dechambre was charged in July with causing or permitting an animal to be in distress after a 20-year-old dog had to be put down due to extreme neglect.
Court heard the husky-collie cross named Sandy was brought to the Edmonton Humane Society in May of 2016 in an emaciated, weak condition with her fur caked in feces and urine.
Although Dechambre was the dog’s registered owner, the court accepted that she had medical issues that may have limited her responsibility.
A co-accused in the case, John Nadeau, was previously fined $1,200 and handed a 10-year pet ownership ban.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
