June 17, 2018 4:48 pm
Updated: June 17, 2018 5:27 pm

Crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway impacts traffic near Lions Bay

A crash has affected traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay on Sunday.

Squamish RCMP said there was a single-vehicle rollover near Brunswick Beach.

Traffic in both directions was blocked on the Sea-to-Sky but both northbound and southbound lanes were fully reopened by 1:30 p.m.

However, traffic delays are expected in the area near Lions Bay for some time.

