Crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway impacts traffic near Lions Bay
A crash has affected traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay on Sunday.
Squamish RCMP said there was a single-vehicle rollover near Brunswick Beach.
Traffic in both directions was blocked on the Sea-to-Sky but both northbound and southbound lanes were fully reopened by 1:30 p.m.
However, traffic delays are expected in the area near Lions Bay for some time.
