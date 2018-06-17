Crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway impacts traffic near Lions Bay

A crash has affected traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay on Sunday.

Squamish RCMP said there was a single-vehicle rollover near Brunswick Beach.

Traffic in both directions was blocked on the Sea-to-Sky but both northbound and southbound lanes were fully reopened by 1:30 p.m.

However, traffic delays are expected in the area near Lions Bay for some time.