Man faces 10 charges in King and Portland shooting investigation: police

Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in a shooting investigation after two men opened fire at a crowd of people.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Jefferson Morgan from Oakville on Saturday, June 16.

Officers said they were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street at 2:50 a.m. Friday with reports of gun shots.

They said a gun was fired twice at a large crowd of people. Morgan and another suspect fled on foot northbound on Portland Street and are believed to have left the area entirely in a black, four-door Sedan.

Morgan has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to kill, and several other charges.

Police said they are still searching for the second suspect. He is described as 5’6″ or 5’7″ with short dark hair that’s thinner on the sides, and is clean-shaven with thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, jeans, two-tone sneakers and a dark bag across his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.