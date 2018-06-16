Crime
June 16, 2018 10:09 pm
Updated: June 16, 2018 11:11 pm

Man injured after shooting at Toronto’s Polson Pier

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: A man was injured on Saturday after shots were fired at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto's waterfront.

Police say a man suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto’s waterfront.

Shots were reported at around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital. He was treated, and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, police said.

At least one shell casing was found in the parking lot complex.

An investigation is ongoing.

