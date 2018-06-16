Man injured after shooting at Toronto’s Polson Pier

Police say a man suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto’s waterfront.

Shots were reported at around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital. He was treated, and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, police said.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection to Toronto playground shooting that sent 2 girls to hospital

At least one shell casing was found in the parking lot complex.

An investigation is ongoing.