Man injured after shooting at Toronto’s Polson Pier
Police say a man suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto’s waterfront.
Shots were reported at around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital. He was treated, and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, police said.
At least one shell casing was found in the parking lot complex.
An investigation is ongoing.
