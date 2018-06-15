Flood recovery centre to open in RM of Frenchman Butte

A Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) flood recovery centre will open in the village of Paradise Hill in the rural municipality (RM) of Frenchman Butte, according to Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding.

“I would encourage any resident whose property has been impacted by the recent flooding in the area to visit the recovery centre and speak to a PDAP official,” Kaeding said.

READ MORE: Southeast Sask. hit with 151 km/h winds, tennis ball sized hail

“PDAP staff will be on hand to guide residents through the claims process as well as answer any questions they might have about the program,” he continued.

The PDAP flood recovery centre will provide immediate support and advice to residents in the surrounding areas who have been impacted by recent severe weather and flooding.

The centre location and hours of operation are:

RM of Frenchman Butte #501 Office

Junction of Highways 3 and 21

Paradise Hill

SK, S0M 2G0

Tuesday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT

To learn more about PDAP, visit the government online or call 1-866-632-4033.