Out of order: Porta-potties now line $4.2-million rest stop on Okanagan Connector
The $4.2-million Loon Lake rest stop on the Okanagan Connector only opened in February, and already, it’s closed for repairs.
The Ministry of Transportation said in an email that gravel and sediment entered the water lines and that is preventing the system from working properly.
“The ministry understands the inconvenience of the closure to people, and has provided porta-potties at the site until the work is complete,” the news release said.
When the facility opened, it was a relief to many travellers since the visitor’s centre and washrooms near Merritt permanently closed in January.
READ MORE: Tourists surprised to find popular rest stop along Coquihalla permanently closed
The Loon Lake rest stop boasts a picnic area, electric car chargers, and is one of eight rest stops in the province to be equipped with free Wi-Fi later this year.
READ MORE: Free Wi-Fi coming to highway rest stops including the Coquihalla
“Commercial truck drivers and travellers alike have told us they want more highway rest areas and improvements to the existing stops, and this one has amenities for all to benefit from when they need a break from the road,” Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena said in a news release when the facility first opened.
“It’s not the most hygienic and it’s just not good,” one traveller said after using the porta-potty facilities outside of the rest stop building.
“I’m sure Tourism B.C. is going to be hearing a few things from people as the summer wears on,” said another.
The Ministry of Transportation says it expects the toilets to be working once again sometime in July.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.