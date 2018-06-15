Out of order: Porta-potties now line $4.2-million rest stop on Okanagan Connector

The $4.2-million Loon Lake rest stop on the Okanagan Connector only opened in February, and already, it’s closed for repairs.

The Ministry of Transportation said in an email that gravel and sediment entered the water lines and that is preventing the system from working properly.

“The ministry understands the inconvenience of the closure to people, and has provided porta-potties at the site until the work is complete,” the news release said.

When the facility opened, it was a relief to many travellers since the visitor’s centre and washrooms near Merritt permanently closed in January.

The Loon Lake rest stop boasts a picnic area, electric car chargers, and is one of eight rest stops in the province to be equipped with free Wi-Fi later this year.

