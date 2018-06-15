Crime
June 15, 2018 8:01 pm
Updated: June 15, 2018 8:45 pm

Sex offender to spend 15 years behind bars after Lethbridge attack

By Videographer  Global News

A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault has been sent to prison for 15 years. Denzel Bird will spend 12-and-a-half years behind bars after time served. As Kyle Benning reports, the family of the victim is satisfied with the sentence.

A A

Denzel Dre Colton Bird sat silent in court as a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Last September, Bird admitted to brutally attacking a young woman while she walked to work along 6th Avenue South in September 2016.

READ MORE: Guilty plea entered in vicious attack of Lethbridge woman


Story continues below

A member of the victim’s family spoke with reporters after the sentence was handed down and said they are satisfied with the ruling.

“As far as the Canadian justice system goes, justice was served. And hopefully we don’t ever have to see the guy again,” he said.

“How do you recover? To quote Willy Nelson, he said, ‘It’s not something you get over, it’s something you get through.’”

Bird’s defense team said he was a little shocked at the length of the sentence.

“He’s obviously very upset with the outcome. He was hoping for a sentence under the range of 10 years. He has indicated that he will be appealing his sentence,” said representative Jeanine Zahara.

The court heard Bird struck the then 25-year-old woman over the head with a metal pipe before he dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

She was later found by two men who said she was hanging out of a garbage can. She suffered multiple skull fractures, facial fractures and still struggles with her balance.

READ MORE: Alberta woman says vicious sexual assault changed her life: ‘I am a survivor’

In her victim impact statement, she said there are times when she had wished that her attacker would have “finished her off.”

Crown asked for 20 years in prison while Bird’s lawyer wanted him to serve eight.

He received about two-and-a-half years off of his sentence for time served.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
6 ave south sex assault
Crime
Denzel Bird
denzel bird lethbridge attack
denzel bird sex assault
Denzel Dre Colton Bird
lethbridge 6 ave sex assault
Lethbridge sex assault
lethbridge sex assault september 2016

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News