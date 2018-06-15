Ottawa police seek public’s help in identifying break-and-enter suspects

Ottawa police are investigating a recent break-and-enter in west Ottawa and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

On May 29 at 4:55 a.m., police say two individuals broke into the mailroom located inside an apartment building in the 2100-block of Scott Street. Suspects then allegedly stole a large quantity of mail from the residents’ mailboxes.

The suspects in the incident are described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, approximately six-feet-tall, with short dark hair and a slim build. At the time of the break-in, he was wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black shoes and carrying a black knapsack.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian female in her late teens or early 20s, approximately five-feet-five-inches tall with a slim build and short red hair. At the time of the break-in, she was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, black ankle-length tight pants, black/white sneakers, and was also carrying a black knapsack.

Anyone with information regarding this break-and-enter, or any other incident, is asked to call the Ottawa police break-and-enter unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).