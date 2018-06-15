Halifax shipyard strike delayed, talks with Irving to resume Monday

Irving Shipbuilding and the union representing its workers have agreed to postpone job action and return to the bargaining table on Monday.

A 48-hour strike notice was provided by Unifor Marine Workers Federation Local 1, after 75 per cent of members voted to reject the latest tentative agreement on Wednesday.

“Irving has informed us they are prepared to make a good faith effort to address some of the concerns raised by our members so on this basis we will extend the strike deadline and return to the table,” said Adam Hersey, a business agent for Unifor Local MWF 1, in a statement.

READ MORE: Halifax shipyard workers give Irving 48-hour strike notice

According to a news release sent out late Wednesday from Unifor, the tentative agreement included a 1.5 per cent per year over the next four years. But the union said the employer refused to move on providing any sick days for workers “despite the fact that managers at Irving Shipbuilding are entitled to paid sick leave.”

The union says they will still be in a legal strike position, but they believe it is in the best interest of members, the company and the country to avoid a work stoppage.

Unifor said they would not be providing further comment.

WATCH: Halifax shipyard workers give 48-hour strike notice

Irving Shipbuilding confirmed to Global News that the bargaining teams have agreed to meet again Monday.