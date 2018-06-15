Saskatoon weather outlook: funnel clouds, flooding & fabulous Father’s Day forecast

Funnel clouds, flooding and a fabulous Father’s Day weekend forecast.

Thursday thunderstorms

Thunderstorms rolled through Saskatchewan Thursday, bringing heavy downpours and flash flooding to the city of Warman.

Streets turned into rivers as the storm packing the rain rolled through during the evening with lots of lightning and small hail reported.

West of Melfort, near Kinistino and James Smith Cree Nation, a small funnel cloud was reported around 4:20 p.m.

Tennis ball sized hail fell with a tornado-warned thunderstorm that rolled through Estevan, causing considerable damage.

Windows smashed on truck that was parked at North Portal. Scott Kienlen says hail was golf and baseball size. #skstorm #sask pic.twitter.com/mmBMpxyKJ6 — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 15, 2018

Vehicles were damaged, windshields broken, crops flattened, windows shattered and siding stripped off of homes.

Significant damage to a farm near Oxbow today. Tennis ball sized hail broke windows and completely destroyed the siding on the house. Photos taken by Lia Loppe. #skstorm #sask pic.twitter.com/ICJj59OCp6 — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 15, 2018

Friend of mine's house just outside of Estevan #SKStorm pic.twitter.com/or7hFRlbiH — Darren Leurer (@fbiagent4hire) June 14, 2018

INTENSE hail core with zero visibility just east of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Storm was really organizing but still a bit elevated #skstorm @breakingweather @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/n0GtySYOZJ — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 14, 2018

Baseball sized hail up to 10cm in diameter hit the Estevan area today. Team coverage from SE #Sask is coming up on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/HoPZPwFJC4 #skstorm #yxe #yqr pic.twitter.com/eJsH6ZrAxU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 14, 2018

Hail the size of tennisballs & baseballs reported in SE #Sask. Full #skstorm team coverage with @TiffanyGlobal on the scene is coming right up on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/HoPZPwXktC #yxe #yqr pic.twitter.com/t1XdSMc5AO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2018

Environment Canada reports that a storm chaser just east of Estevan measured a wind gust of 151 km/h at 4:20 p.m. before the wind driven hail broke his anemometer.

Salt water storage tanks blown over by strong winds associated with the severe thunderstorm that rolled through Bienfait earlier today. #skstorm #sask pic.twitter.com/p8Wv0jrD0O — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 15, 2018

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

After non-severe thunderstorms dumped rain on Saskatoon Thursday night, calmer conditions moved in to end the week, with just a few morning showers recorded.

Temperatures slid back into low double digits before springing back up into the upper teens before noon as clouds cleared out of the area.

Lots of sunshine outside in Saskatoon on this Friday morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6rBsn6XGhE — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2018

Look at all the sunshine across central #Sask this morning with temperatures pushing into the upper teens! #yxe pic.twitter.com/YNHFCyJ59w — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2018

Mostly sunny skies finish off the day with an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Friday night

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday evening as the mercury slips back into single digits for an overnight low.

Saturday

The weekend will start off on a sunny note on Saturday with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

A cool north-northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures down a bit, with an expected daytime high around 23 degrees.

Father’s Day Sunday

A fabulous Father’s Day is on the way with a mix of sun and cloud expected and a very comfortable afternoon.

Temperatures will be pretty much perfect with light winds and a daytime high expected to make it up into the mid-20s.

Work week outlook

A big upper ridge of high pressure pours in the heat and lots of sunshine next week with daytime highs pushing into the upper 20s to start things off with 30 degree heat returning by mid-week.

Corey Solanik took the June 15 Your Saskatchewan photo near Biggar:

