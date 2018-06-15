Saskatoon weather outlook: funnel clouds, flooding & fabulous Father’s Day forecast
Funnel clouds, flooding and a fabulous Father’s Day weekend forecast.
Thursday thunderstorms
Thunderstorms rolled through Saskatchewan Thursday, bringing heavy downpours and flash flooding to the city of Warman.
Streets turned into rivers as the storm packing the rain rolled through during the evening with lots of lightning and small hail reported.
West of Melfort, near Kinistino and James Smith Cree Nation, a small funnel cloud was reported around 4:20 p.m.
Tennis ball sized hail fell with a tornado-warned thunderstorm that rolled through Estevan, causing considerable damage.
Vehicles were damaged, windshields broken, crops flattened, windows shattered and siding stripped off of homes.
Environment Canada reports that a storm chaser just east of Estevan measured a wind gust of 151 km/h at 4:20 p.m. before the wind driven hail broke his anemometer.
Saskatoon forecast
Friday
After non-severe thunderstorms dumped rain on Saskatoon Thursday night, calmer conditions moved in to end the week, with just a few morning showers recorded.
Temperatures slid back into low double digits before springing back up into the upper teens before noon as clouds cleared out of the area.
Mostly sunny skies finish off the day with an afternoon high in the low 20s.
Friday night
Skies will stay mostly clear Friday evening as the mercury slips back into single digits for an overnight low.
Saturday
The weekend will start off on a sunny note on Saturday with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon.
A cool north-northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures down a bit, with an expected daytime high around 23 degrees.
Father’s Day Sunday
A fabulous Father’s Day is on the way with a mix of sun and cloud expected and a very comfortable afternoon.
Temperatures will be pretty much perfect with light winds and a daytime high expected to make it up into the mid-20s.
Work week outlook
A big upper ridge of high pressure pours in the heat and lots of sunshine next week with daytime highs pushing into the upper 20s to start things off with 30 degree heat returning by mid-week.
Corey Solanik took the June 15 Your Saskatchewan photo near Biggar:
