Second youth arrested in Ancaster church vandalism
A A
A second person has been arrested in connection to vandalism at a church in Ancaster.
Hamilton police say Meadowlands Fellowship Church on Stonehenge Drive sustained $3,500 in damage after it was vandalized twice over the last few months.
READ MORE: Ancaster teenager charged in church break and enter
Windows and doors were broken and some items were stolen.
Hamilton police have charged a boy from Ancaster with mischief under $5,000.
A 16-year-old boy was charged last week with mischief and break-and-enter.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.