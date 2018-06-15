Second youth arrested in Ancaster church vandalism

A second person has been arrested in connection to vandalism at a church in Ancaster.

Hamilton police say Meadowlands Fellowship Church on Stonehenge Drive sustained $3,500 in damage after it was vandalized twice over the last few months.

Windows and doors were broken and some items were stolen.

Hamilton police have charged a boy from Ancaster with mischief under $5,000.

A 16-year-old boy was charged last week with mischief and break-and-enter.